Landmark ruling for Catalan leaders

19/12/19 - The European Court of Justice has ruled that Oriol Junqueras, a former Catalan minister enjoys parliamentary immunity as he was elected to the European Parliament. Junqueras is currently serving a 13 year sentence for sedition and abuse of public funds. The ruling by the European Court of Justice in favour of Junqueras can have implications for Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan president, and another former minister Toni Comin, who both fled to Belgium.