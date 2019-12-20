Police publish photographs on Turnhout fugitives
The police have published photographs of the two prisoners that escaped from Turnhout Prison in Antwerp Province on Thursday evening and are still on the run. The two men were among a group of five prisoners that made their escape by scaling the prison walk.
Three of the five has since been recaptured. However, two fugitives are still on the run.
The two escaped prisoners are 26-year-old Oualid Sekkaki and 38 year-old Abderrahim Baghat. A wanted notice for both men’s recapture has been circulated.