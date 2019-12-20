Three West Flemish sides in the semi-finals
Come what may at least one of this season’s Belgian Cup finalists will be a team from West Flanders. This week’s quarter finals resulted in victories for Zulte-Waregem, KV Kortrijk, R Antwerp FC and Club Brugge. Club Brugge outplayed and outclassed RSC Anderlecht in the last quarter final match in Brussels on Thursday evening.
The results
Zulte Waregem 2 – 0 Sporting Charleroi
Union Saint-Gilloise 0 – 1 KV Kortrijk
Standard de Liège 1 – 3 Royal Antwerp FC
RSC Anderlecht 0 – 2 Club Brugge
The semi-final draw
Club Brugge – Zulte Waregem
Royal Antwerp FC – KV Kortijk
The ties will be played over two leg. The first leg will be played on 21,22 or 23 January with the return leg being played two weeks later on 4,5 or 6 February.