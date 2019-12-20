Sport

Three West Flemish sides in the semi-finals

Come what may at least one of this season’s Belgian Cup finalists will be a team from West Flanders. This week’s quarter finals resulted in victories for Zulte-Waregem, KV Kortrijk, R Antwerp FC and Club Brugge. Club Brugge outplayed and outclassed RSC Anderlecht in the last quarter final match in Brussels on Thursday evening. 

The results

Zulte Waregem 2 – 0 Sporting Charleroi

Union Saint-Gilloise 0 – 1 KV Kortrijk

Standard de Liège 1 – 3 Royal Antwerp FC

RSC Anderlecht 0 – 2 Club Brugge 

The semi-final draw

Club Brugge – Zulte Waregem

Royal Antwerp FC – KV Kortijk

The ties will be played over two leg. The first leg will be played on 21,22 or 23 January with the return leg being played two weeks later on 4,5 or 6 February.  

