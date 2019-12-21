Art collectors Igor and Olga Toporovski in custody

In October 2017 the Museum of Fine Art in Ghent (East Flanders) was caught in the eye of a storm. The museum exhibited 24 works by Russian avant-garde artists from the private collection of Igor and Olga Toporovski. Shortly after the exhibition opened doubts were raised as to whether the works were genuine.

The city authorities in Ghent carried out an audit and the Judicial Authorities opened an investigation. The Director of the museum was forced to resign and news of the controversy spread like wild fire through the international art world.