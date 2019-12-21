Belgian rail company hopes to increase the number of train services by 5%

The extra services would become opperational in three phases: one each in December of 2020, 2021 and 2022. This will be done taking into account the availability of extra infrastucture and rolling stock.

The NMBS’ spokesman Dimitri Temmerman told journalists that the aim is to improve and introduce new inter-city services between towns and cities as well as improving suburban services. NMBS als aims to improve services to and from medium-sized towns and citie, as well as increasing the number of early morning and late evening services.

The Board’s ideas will now be put before the Transport Department. NMBS intends to order the additional track capacity from the rail infrastructure management company Infrabel in April of next years. Until then it will not go into any details about what additional services will be launched and when.