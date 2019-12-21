Man dies in flat fire in Ieper

Neighbours alerted the emergency services just after 10:30pm on Friday evening. When the Fire Service arrived at the scene they were able to put the fire out quite quickly. They found they man unconscious inside the flat.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the man. However, their efforts were unsuccessful. A fire-fighter was also seriously injured when he fell while tackling the blaze. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire started in the kitchen probably after a chip pan became overheated. The flat has been rendered uninhabitable and a neighbouring flat suffered water damage. The Judicial Authorities have appointed a fire investigation expert to examine the circumstances surrounding the fire.