Storm and a disallowed goal ensure KV Mechelen of victory against KV Oostende

Storm scored the only goal of the game on 70 minutes. There was no lack of controversy as KV Oostende appeared to have scored an equaliser, but it was disallowed as the Video Ref said that it hadn’t fully crossed the line.

KV Michelin too felt aggrieved that they weren’t awarded a penalty. However, it was not to be and the game ended 1-0 in KV Mechelen’s favour. After 20 games KV Mechelen are 7th with 31 points. KV Oostende are 13 with 18 points. However, they could slip back a place if KV Kortrijk beat KAS Eupen in Eupen on Saturday evening.