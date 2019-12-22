“Battle of Flanders” ends in 1-1 draw
Sunday afternoon’s top of the bill First Division game, the so-called “Battle of Flanders,” between AA Gent and Club Brugge ended in a 1-1 draw. AA Gent has yet to lose at home this season and had taken 25 points from their first nine league games of the season in the Ghelamco Arena. However, Club Brugge have the best away record in the league so the sell-out crowd was assured of plenty of excitement.
AA Gent lived up to expectations in a first 15 minutes in which they produced some attractive football. The home side was dominant with Jaremtsjoek having two excellent chances.
As has been the case so often this season the Club Brugge keeper Simon Mignolet was on hand to save the day for the league leaders. At the other end Ngadeu deflected the ball onto his own arm. However neither the match referee nor the video ref believed that this constituted hands.
Club Brugge's first real response to the AA Gent onslaught came more than half an hour into the game. Percy Tau was substituted and De Ketele brought in to replace the South African. The youngster was an ever-present threat without really creating any really big scoring chances.
Buffaloes show why they are Clubs biggest title rival
The second half was certainly not devoid of action. Sobol replaced Ricca on Club Brugge’s left flank, a substitution that proved its weight in gold on the hour. Sobol’s corner was instrumental in the build-up to Dennis’ goal. Club were one-up on 57 minutes.
However, the match was far from done and dusted. With 20 minutes left AA Gent embarked on a final offensive. This paid dividends when Odjidja equalised on 73 minutes.
Towards the end of the game both sides had chances to take all three points. Kums hit the bar for AA Gent and the Gent keeper Kaminski produced three good saves to deny Club Brugge victory. The 1-1 final score leaves AA Gent third with 36 points from 20 game. Club Brugge have a game in hand and are first with 46 points.