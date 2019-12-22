“Battle of Flanders” ends in 1-1 draw

AA Gent lived up to expectations in a first 15 minutes in which they produced some attractive football. The home side was dominant with Jaremtsjoek having two excellent chances.

As has been the case so often this season the Club Brugge keeper Simon Mignolet was on hand to save the day for the league leaders. At the other end Ngadeu deflected the ball onto his own arm. However neither the match referee nor the video ref believed that this constituted hands.

Club Brugge's first real response to the AA Gent onslaught came more than half an hour into the game. Percy Tau was substituted and De Ketele brought in to replace the South African. The youngster was an ever-present threat without really creating any really big scoring chances.