Pickpocketing gang was also active in Belgium

On 19 December a joint operation by French and Belgian police in which several properties were searched resulted in nine suspects being detained. A number of cars and houses worth a total of 2 million euro were confiscated.

The gang had stolen around half a million euro by pickpocketing and so-called shouldering, looking over their victims should at while they enter the pin number of their credit or debit card before stealing the card.

The women detained in Amsterdam are suspected of ten offences. They are in custody awaiting trial.