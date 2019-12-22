Pickpocketing gang was also active in Belgium
Six members of the transnational female pick-pocket gang that was detained in Amsterdam at the end of last month was also active here in Belgium. They were part of a 25-strong gang made up of young women that was active in Belgium, The Netherlands and France. One of the woman had been sentenced to nine years imprisonment in Belgium.
On 19 December a joint operation by French and Belgian police in which several properties were searched resulted in nine suspects being detained. A number of cars and houses worth a total of 2 million euro were confiscated.
The gang had stolen around half a million euro by pickpocketing and so-called shouldering, looking over their victims should at while they enter the pin number of their credit or debit card before stealing the card.
The women detained in Amsterdam are suspected of ten offences. They are in custody awaiting trial.