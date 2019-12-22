Remco Evenepoel is Sportsman and Nina Derwael Sportswoman of the Year 2019
The Remco Evenepoel has been awarded the prize for Sportsman of the Year 2019. At just 19 the cyclist from Schepdaal in Flemish Brabant, who took last year’s prize for “most promising sportsman”, amassed 835 points, and more the tally of second-placed Victor Campenaerts (354 points). Wout Van Aert completed the trio of cyclists in the top 3 with 339 points.
Remco Evenepoel received the converted trophy from cycling legend Sven Nys. He succeeds the footballer Eden Hazard as Sportsman of the year. Last month Remco Evenpoel was awarded the Chrystal Bike. However, at the Flandiens’ Gala, he was forced to be satisfied with second place. There Wout van Aert beat him by one point.
2019 was Remco Evenpoel’s first season as a professional cyclist. He has become the first sportsman ever to win the Most Promising Sportsman and the Sportsman of the Year awards in consecutive years.
Gymnast Nina Derwael is Sportswoman of the year
For the second consecutive year Nina Derwael has been voted Sportswoman of the Year. The 19-year-old from Sint-Truiden in Limburg province came first with 1,077 points, 170 points more than the basketball player Emma Meesseman (907 points), the athlete Nafi Thiam (667 points) was third.
Nina Derwael was handed her trophy by the Olympic High jump Champion Tia Hellebaut.