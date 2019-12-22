Remco Evenepoel is Sportsman and Nina Derwael Sportswoman of the Year 2019

Remco Evenepoel received the converted trophy from cycling legend Sven Nys. He succeeds the footballer Eden Hazard as Sportsman of the year. Last month Remco Evenpoel was awarded the Chrystal Bike. However, at the Flandiens’ Gala, he was forced to be satisfied with second place. There Wout van Aert beat him by one point.

2019 was Remco Evenpoel’s first season as a professional cyclist. He has become the first sportsman ever to win the Most Promising Sportsman and the Sportsman of the Year awards in consecutive years.