Search for two escaped prisoners stopped
The search for two prisoners that escaped from Turnhout Prison in Antwerp Province on Thursday evening has been officially brought to an end. The police believe that they are no longer in the area around the prison or elsewhere in Turnhout. The international appeal for their capture remains in effect.
The two fugitives that are still on the run are 26-year-old Oualid Sekkaki and 38-year-old Abderrahim Baghat. They escaped together with three other prisoners (who have since been recaptured) on Thursday evening. They made their escape by climbing over the prison wall during evening excise.
The search has now been stopped. However, the international appeal for (information leading to) the fugitives’ capture remains in force. Anyone with information is asked to call the police emergency number 101 or contact their local police.