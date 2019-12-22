Search for two escaped prisoners stopped

The two fugitives that are still on the run are 26-year-old Oualid Sekkaki and 38-year-old Abderrahim Baghat. They escaped together with three other prisoners (who have since been recaptured) on Thursday evening. They made their escape by climbing over the prison wall during evening excise.

The search has now been stopped. However, the international appeal for (information leading to) the fugitives’ capture remains in force. Anyone with information is asked to call the police emergency number 101 or contact their local police.