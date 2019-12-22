Shot children out of danger

The boy’s father and their uncle both gave statements to police on Saturday. This appears to have shed more light on Friday night’s incident.

The Verviers Public Prosecutor Gilles de Villers Grand Champs told journalists "As things stand it would appear that the pistol probably went off by accident. The two boys aged 9 and 12 were shot. However, their condition has improved and at this moment in time is no longer life-threatening.

The Judicial Authorities are now demanding that the boys’ father remain in custody. "He will appear before an Examining Magistrate later today and we will indeed be requesting that he is detained for the possession of an illegal weapon and for involuntary bodily harm. The boys’ uncle has been released. He took the boys to hospital, but had nothing else to do with Friday night’s shooting.