Ten-man Standard beaten by Waasland-Beveren
Four of this weekend’s First Division games were played on Saturday evening. The biggest shock of evening came in the 8:30pm kick-off in which Standard de Liège were beaten 2-1 away at second to bottom Waasland-Beveren. Standard played for around an hour with ten men after Réginal Goreux was sent off for his second bookable offence of the match.
Standard took the lead on 35 minutes through Lestienne. Waasland-Beveren’s equaliser came on 66 minutes through Milosevic. Din Sula scored the winning goal on 88 minutes. The result sees Waasland-Beveren remain second to bottom with 14 points from 20 games. Standard slip back to 5th place with 35 points.
Cercle win at last
It has been a long time since the fans of Cercle Brugge have had anything to cheer about.
However, there was a little festive cheer in the Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday evening as what was only their 3 victory in 20 games. Goals from the South African Lyle Forster on 35 minutes and Alimani Gory in the fourth minute of injury time did the business for Cercle against Zulte Waregem.
Despite their win Cercle remain bottom with 11 points from 20 games. Zulte Waregem are 6th with 31 points.
Three valuable points for KV Kortrijk
KV Kortrijk’s week could have been better. They qualified for the semi-finals of the Belgian Cup midweek and on Saturday the long journey to KAS Eupen was rewarded with a win. Ezekiel scored KV Kortrijk’s opening goal on 20 minutes. Eupen drew level through a Milicevic penalty on 29 minutes. KV Kortrijk’s winning goal was scored by Selemani five minutes into the second half. The result leaves both teams joint twelfth with 19 points from 20 game and the same tally of games won.
Hainaut derby ends all square
In the 6pm kick-off Excel Mouscron drew 1-1 with Sporting Charleroi. Mouscron took the lead on 25 minutes through Crianni. Rezaei equalised for the visitors on 77 minutes and the match ended 1-1. The result Charleroi with 36 points from 19 games. They are currently 3rd, but could slip back depending on the results of Sunday’s games. Excel Mouscron are 9th with 27 points.