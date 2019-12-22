Ten-man Standard beaten by Waasland-Beveren

It has been a long time since the fans of Cercle Brugge have had anything to cheer about.

However, there was a little festive cheer in the Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday evening as what was only their 3 victory in 20 games. Goals from the South African Lyle Forster on 35 minutes and Alimani Gory in the fourth minute of injury time did the business for Cercle against Zulte Waregem.

Despite their win Cercle remain bottom with 11 points from 20 games. Zulte Waregem are 6th with 31 points.