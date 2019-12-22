Young woman dies in road accident in West Flanders

The accident happened at around 5:30 am on Sunday. The car with four people on board was travelling towards Torhout when the driver suddenly lost control of his vehicle. The car collided with the front of a house before smashing into a tree and landing on its roof several dozen metres further along the road.

The emergency services had to free the four people that were in the car from wreckage. One of the passengers, a 20-year-old woman from Oostkamp (West Flanders) died at the scene after paramedics were unable to resuscitate her.

The 23-year-old driver, a man from Torhout, tested positive for alcohol and was ordered to surrender his driving licence for a period of 15 days. The driver and his two surviving passenger were taken to hospital, but were found to have hardly sustained any injuries. The house that the car ran into has been badly damaged.