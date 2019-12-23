Tropical Institute launches new master of science in tropical medicine

The ITM explains that the new programme responds to the students’ requests for more specialisation in biomedical and clinical sciences. The programme also ties in with certain developments within the professional world, such as the need to increase the number of specialised professionals, the availability of research technologies in low-resource environments and the occurrence of tropical diseases in regions not defined as tropical.

“ITM answers these calls by leveraging our unique multidisciplinary approach of pathogens, populations and patients in the new master. It creates a distinct path for students wanting to gain a deep scientific knowledge base and real-life professional experience in either the clinical or biomedical science of tropical medicine” Prof Lut Lynen, course co-director and head of the department of Clinical Sciences at ITM, says.

Course co-director Prof Jean-Claude Dujardin, head of the department of Biomedical Sciences at ITM adds: “ITM offers students a hands-on and tailor-made experience from all three disciplines – public health, clinical and biomedical sciences. The combination of the several strands of science in one programme is a unique and strong asset by which students deepen their knowledge and broaden their perspective. We want students to use their acquired knowledge as a direct launching pad into careers in clinical or biomedical sciences in research institutes, NGOs, clinical organisations and industry.”

The ITM explains that the new course is characterised by increased flexibility across the whole of ITM’s educational offer with an emphasis on a tailor-made and student-centered curriculum: it also becomes easier to balance study time with other professional activities or personal life. Similarly to the Institute’s other two master programmes, the course structure of the MTM encourages students to mix and match their education at ITM with other international learning and professional experiences. All programmes can be completed on a full- or part-time basis, with face-to-face and online options. International learning at ITM is based on intensive practical experience of our lecturers and an extensive institutional partner and alumni network. By being an ‘open global campus’, ITM fosters international learning and strives to make studies and research expertise more accessible and relevant to students.

Applications for the new Master of Science in Tropical Medicine are open through January and February 2020 for enrolment in the 2020-2021 academic year.