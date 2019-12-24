“1969 - The Year of Eddy Merckx” in English at last!

How did you go about researching this book? I guess you spoke with Eddy Merckx and riders from his heyday. Did you learn anything new?

For many hours I spoke with Eddy Merckx in person, but also with the most import champions of that year 1969. I had the opportunity to interview Felice Gimondi and Raymond Poulidor, who both died recently. The British rider Barry Hoban, who won two stages in the Tour de France, talks about that wonderful cycling season. The 1968 winner of the Tour, Dutch rider, Jan Janssen admits that he stood no chance of winning again against Merckx. Also the dominant Belgian riders talk about ‘The Year of Eddy Merckx’: Roger De Vlaeminck, Walter Godefroot, Frans Verbeeck, Lucien Van Impe… Also Merckx’ Faema-teammates, who took part in the Tour of 1969, share their memories. Merckx’ wife Claudine and his twin brother and sister Michel and Micheline give us their witness account.

Other important sources are the archives of VRT, Flemish Radio and Television, and of ‘Koers’, the Museum of Cycling in Roeselare. Retired cycling journalist Robert Janssens gives background information of the world of cycling of 1969.

From Eddy Merckx I learned that 1969 was his best season ever. After his fall in a track race in Blois behind derny motorcycles, his pelvis was twisted and particularly in the mountains his back was aching. Merckx told me that from then onwards ‘the Eddy Merckx of 1969’ didn’t ride anymore. In the mountain stages he no longer won almost 8 minutes ahead, as he did in the Pyrenees during the Tour of ’69. He had to be content to distance his opponents by one or two minutes.