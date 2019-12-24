Fatal car crash: “Driver didn’t have valid licence”

The driver was drunk at the wheel, was speeding and was the holder of a preliminary driving license that doesn’t allow him to drive at the weekend and to carry passengers.

The accident happened at 5:30 AM when the driver lost control of the wheel. The car summersaulted and crashed into a house. Investigators are trying to establish what exactly happened.

Prosecutors say the 20-year-old victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Emilie had just started work at a care centre. Director Frank Declerck told reporters: “Emilie was well-liked. Everybody is in shock.”