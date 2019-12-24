Shots fired at Anderlecht flat

It was the caretaker who discovered bullet holes on Monday morning. Police officer Kathleen Calie takes up the story: “Twenty bullet casings were found at the scene.”

“I can confirm that police were called when bullet hits were found on the front of the block of flats and the caretaker’s lodge in the rue des Goujons” Willemien Baert of the prosecutor’s office says. “Prosecutors have initiated an investigation as a result of threatening behaviour. The federal police technical detection squad has dispatched a ballistics expert to the scene. Nobody was present at the time of the attack.”