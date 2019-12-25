Man falls to his death in Brussels-Luxembourg as train pulls out of station
A member of the public has fallen to his death after attempting to board a train at the Brussels-Luxembourg rail station in an inebriated condition.
Willemien Baert, spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office, says a conductor first removed the individual from the train because he was drunk. The man then started banging on the window as the train pulled out of the station. He stumbled and then fell under the train.
Attempts were made to reanimate the man, but these failed. Brussels prosecutors are investigating the incident to establish what exactly happened.