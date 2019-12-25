Mum and daughter die in collision on Christmas Eve
Two people are dead after two cars crashed at an intersection in the eastern town of Bree (Limburg). A woman driver was dead at the scene. Her 17-year-old daughter was seriously injured and succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The driver of the other car was injured too.
The accident happened around 8PM on Christmas Eve. The exact circumstances of the accident are unclear. A 45-year-old woman driver from Bree perished. Fire-fighters rushed to the scene and were able to free her daughter from the wreckage, but she died in hospital.
The intersection is known locally as a traffic black spot and recently underwent a reconfiguration, though this hasn’t stopped a spate of recent accidents.