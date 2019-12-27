Why the Bruges Christmas tree looks a bit naked
The giant Christmas tree in Bruges looks quite naked, at least at the bottom. Mayor Dirk De fauw knows what may have happened.
If you look at the full-size picture below, you will notice immediately: all the Christmas balls within people's reach have vanished. The balls hanging a bit higher, are still there, but the metal presents at the foot of the tree have also gone. "Staff from municipal services have not taken it away. I'm afraid that many passers-by took a ball home as a souvenir. Which is of course not the aim", says Mayor Dirk De fauw.