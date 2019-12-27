Why the Bruges Christmas tree looks a bit naked

If you look at the full-size picture below, you will notice immediately: all the Christmas balls within people's reach have vanished. The balls hanging a bit higher, are still there, but the metal presents at the foot of the tree have also gone. "Staff from municipal services have not taken it away. I'm afraid that many passers-by took a ball home as a souvenir. Which is of course not the aim", says Mayor Dirk De fauw.