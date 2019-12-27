Club Brugge rule, AA Gent win battle at Standard

Club Brugge are playing their best season in a long and enjoy a nice bonus on challengers Antwerp FC and KAA Gent. Bruges spoiled the fans in their last match before the winter break: 4-0 against neighbours Zulte Waregem, who are fighting for a spot in the top-6.

David Okereke (photo below) had a double in a time span of just 3 minutes, on the hour, while 'King of the Assists' Ruud Vormer added another one in extra time, his first field goal in the domestic league this season. FC Bruges have 49 points of a possible 60, after 20 games. "This is unseen, it's fantastic what we show on the pitch each week", said Vormer.

Title challengers KAA Gent, who kept Club Brugge to a draw last weekend, had another difficult game, away at Standard de Liège. The pitch was a heavy one due to to excessive rain, with muddy stretches. Gent had most of the ball possession and it was midfielder Sven Kums who scored the only goal of the game on 83 minutes with a thundering long-distance shot (0-1).