Flemish ombudsman inundated with social housing complaints: "Improper what happened"

If you are renting a house under a social housing programme, you may have to pay more as from 1 January. This was decided by the Flemish government, but many tenants have only been informed over the past days about how much they will have to cough up exactly.

Some tenants are facing price hikes of up to 50 percent. Ombudsman Bart Weekers finds it "improper" to inform people about such increases just a couple of days ahead. "Especially at a moment where many services are closed. Three months' earlier notice would have been better."