Port of Antwerp sets impressive cargo-handling record for one ship

A ship coming from the Suez Canal arrived earlier this week. At the terminal of MSC and PSA, a record number of almost 8,800 containers are being handled: never before have as many container units been unloaded and loaded from/on one single ship.

"We started on Thursday morning and we will work non-stop, day and night, until Sunday morning to get the ship ready. It is due to depart to the French port of Le Havre on Sunday morning", Pieter Hofkens of PSA explains.