160,000 Belgian Allianz Partners travel insurance customers’ data on stolen back-up file

In September it was revealed that the data of around 260,000 Dutch customers had been taken. The data was contained on a back-up disk that had been stored in a safe at what had been believed to have been a secure location.

It has now transpired that the data from the company’s Belgian customers has also been stolen. Most of the data stolen is from customers of Allianz Assistance that had taken out travel insurance or vehicle breakdown policies. Some of the data contains sensitive medical information. The company has reported the data theft to the Belgian Data Protection Agency.

Allianz Partners says that it will inform customers that have had their data stolen individually that this is the case. The insurer advises customers to be wary of suspicious messages or strange messages from people claiming to be from the company. Anyone seeking more information about the data theft can contact Allianz Partners on 0800/29775 or via the email address contact.be@allianz.be