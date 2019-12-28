2019 was a great year for Belgian sparkling wine

The quality of the wine produced this year has been high. This is especially the case with regard to sparkling wine, for which the grapes are harvested earlier in the year than is the case for other wines.

The reason given is the weather "This is because of the dry and warm weather that we had until mid-September. This meant that there were no diseases that cause mould to develop on the fruit. The sugars were also able to develop well. Early grape sorts were harvested at the start of September in optimal conditions and with as good as perfect sugar and acidity levels”, Mr Waes told VRT News.

The grapes for other “still” wines be they red or white had to ripen for a little longer and from mid-September the weather became more changeable this meant that the grapes were unable to reach their fully quality potential. However, Mr Waes says that the quality of this year’s still wines produced in Belgium was “better than in an average year” thanks to the good weather conditions earlier in the year.