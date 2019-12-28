A convincing win for Charleroi, Antwerp v Anderlecht ends goalless
The last two Belgian First Division games before the three-week winter break were played on Friday evening. In the 6pm kick-off Sporting Charleroi outplayed and outclassed KV Oostende in what was an easy 5-0 home win. Later in the evening and despite no lack of excitement the match between Royal Antwerp FC and Sporting Anderlecht ended in a goalless draw.
To say that Sporting Charleroi had an easy win is something of an understatement. The Zebras walked all over KV Oostende, whose Norwegian coach Ingebrigtsen is leaving to club for warmer climes in Cyprus just after the match. Strangely perhaps the announcement of Ingebrigsten’s departure was made during the match.
Although dominant from the outset, Sporting Charleroi’s first goal didn’t come until Nicholson scored on 33 minutes. Logan Ndenbe’s own goal five minutes into the second half proved to be a pivotal moment. 8 minutes later Mamadou Fall made it 3-0 with a Marco Ilaimaharitra penalty on 72 minutes and a Tsjadout goal on 81 minutes making KVO’s humiliation complete.
The result sees Sporting Charleroi finish the year joint second with 39 point. They have a game in hand on everyone accept the league-leaders Club Brugge. KV Oostende are 14th with 18 points.
“Top of the bill” game ends goalless
Expectation had been high for Friday evening’s game between Royal Antwerp FC and RSC Anderlecht. However, despite plenty of efforts at both end neither team found the back of the net. The draw brings Anderlecht no closer to a top 6 spot that would give them a place in Play-off I. They remain joint 9th with 27 points, 7 points less than 6th placed KV Mechelen.
With just 9 games to go it would take an excellent run of form and a good few slip ups on the part of others for Anderlecht to reach Play-off I. R Antwerp FC is one of three teams with 39 points, 10 points fewer than the league-leaders Club Brugge who also have a game in hand.