A convincing win for Charleroi, Antwerp v Anderlecht ends goalless

To say that Sporting Charleroi had an easy win is something of an understatement. The Zebras walked all over KV Oostende, whose Norwegian coach Ingebrigtsen is leaving to club for warmer climes in Cyprus just after the match. Strangely perhaps the announcement of Ingebrigsten’s departure was made during the match.

Although dominant from the outset, Sporting Charleroi’s first goal didn’t come until Nicholson scored on 33 minutes. Logan Ndenbe’s own goal five minutes into the second half proved to be a pivotal moment. 8 minutes later Mamadou Fall made it 3-0 with a Marco Ilaimaharitra penalty on 72 minutes and a Tsjadout goal on 81 minutes making KVO’s humiliation complete.

The result sees Sporting Charleroi finish the year joint second with 39 point. They have a game in hand on everyone accept the league-leaders Club Brugge. KV Oostende are 14th with 18 points.