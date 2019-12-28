De Lijn forced to pay 35,000 euro in fines for breaches of Brussels low emissions zone

The low emissions zone came into force across the whole of the Brussels-Capital Region on 1 January 2019. All vehicles with the exception of police and other emergency service vehicles are obliged to comply. De Lijn operates numerous bus services between towns and villages in Flemish Brabant (and in some cases beyond) and Brussels.

Each time a diesel vehicle that is Euronorm 2 drives into the Brussels-Capital Region its owner risks a fine of 350 euro.

However, the authorities in Brussel issue just one fine per vehicle per quarter, which means that a maximum of 4 fines per vehicle can be issued per year. Given this, the fact that De Lijn has already been issued with 101 fines would suggest that at least 25 of its busses have breached the low emission zone rules in Brussels.