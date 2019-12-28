Man dies in house fire in Wemmel

When the Fire Service arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire flames were already coming out of the roof of the house. Part of the roof collapsed. A man that was inside the house died in the fire. It is possible that the blaze claimed the life of a second person.

However, this is as yet unclear. A spokesperson for the Judicial Authorities told journalists that "The call to the Emergency Services is reported to have been made by a woman. However, there are now doubts as no woman has been found in the building”. So it could have been the dead man that made the call

“The Emergency Services are continuing the search for possible further victims”, the spokesperson added.