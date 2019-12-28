Wolves in Limburg exhibition in Bree to remain open for an extra two months

The Mariahof in Bree is the fourth location the exhibition has visited. Previously it and set up shop in Oudsbergen, Lommel and Peer. Els Peusen of Grenspark Kempen-Broek that is one of the exhibition’s organisers told VRT Radio 2 Limburg that “It’s a highly interactive exhibition.

You can listen to the sounds wolves make, feel wolves’ fur, watch films and wolf Roger is there (albeit it stuffed). This is a great surprise and the children think that it is great that they are able to see Roger”. It’s not only in Bree that the exhibition has proved popular.

“There have been a lot of visitors since it started in Oudsbergen up until now in Bree”, Ms Peusens added. She went on to say that “Other nature centres are enthusiastic about it too and the pop-up exhibition will move on to new locations”.

The exhibition will remain in Bree until the end of February before moving to the Gerhagen Woodland Museum (Bosmuseum van Gerhagen) in Tessenderlo where it will open from March 2020.