Belgian pilot dies in ULM crash in Northern France

The ULM (Ultra-Light Motorised) plane had just taken off when it was struck by engine trouble. The plane crashed at around 3pm on Saturday not far from the runway at Prouvy Airfield southwest of Valenciennes.

‘La Voix du Nord’ reports that the 60-year-old Belgian pilot was the only person on board. He died at the scene.

The emergency services attended the scene of the accidents in numbers. The exact cause of the crash is currently the subject of an investigation.