Fire destroys bakery in Herentals

None of the residents were at home during the fire. They are none staying with family until they are given the all clear to return home.

The cause of the blaze is as yet unknown. It is believed to have started in the area of the building that houses the bakery ovens. The Fire Service took most of Saturday evening to fully extinguish the blaze.

The bakery was largely destroyed in the blaze. The flats above the bakery suffered smoke damage. The adjoining building was spared from damage.

Several streets were cordoned off by police while the Fire Service extinguished the fire.