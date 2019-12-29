Italian police detain Albanian wanted in Belgium for people smuggling

He was detained when he was on his way to visit his girlfriend the Italian regional newspaper ‘Corriere di Siena’ reports.

The police knew that the man would turn up sooner or later in the village of Monteroni d'Arbia not far from the Tuscan city of Siena. The man’s friends were shadowed in case he visited them.

The 29-year-old is suspected of being part of a gang of Albanian people smugglers that charges migrants to enter the UK illegally via Belgium. If found guilty by a Belgian court he risks a 20-year prison sentence.