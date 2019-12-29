Judicial Authorities open investigation into burned out car in Antwerp

The news of the incident has been confirmed by the Antwerp Judicial Authorities. No one was injured in the explosion nor in the fire that followed it. Nevertheless, the Judicial Authorities have opened an investigation into “destruction by means of an explosion and the disablement of vehicle”.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Federal Judicial Police. It is hoped that it will shed light on what caused the fire. It is possible that a hand grenade could have caused the explosion and the fire that followed it. However, the Judicial Authorities will neither confirm nor deny that this was the case at this stage.