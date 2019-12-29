More cash in your back pocket from 1 January

As at the start of every year income tax brackets will be modified to take account of inflation. This means that take home pay for those in work and the amount a pensioner receives in pension after tax will rise by around 10 euro/month from January 2020. This figure was calculated by the HR service provider SD Worx.

In the years since 2015 the Federal Government’s tax shift has meant that been greater than it would otherwise have been if the tax brackets had only been modified to take account of inflation. However, the tax shift is now behind us so the increase in tack home pay from the start of 2020 will be more modest than would otherwise have been the case. The index-linked modifications to the tax brackets also means that net pensions will increase by 10 euro/month from 1 January 2020.