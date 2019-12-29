Vintage cars drive around Ghent to protest against new Low Emissions Zone

Several hundred vintage cars took to the streets of Ghent (East Flanders) on Sunday afternoon to protest against the Low Emission Zone that will come into force in the area of the city within the inner ring road from midnight on Tuesday. The measure is being taken in order to keep the most polluting vehicles out of Ghent’s historic city centre. Saturday’s protest drive was organised by “Red De Old-timer” (Save the vintage car), a pressure group that is demanding that the Low Emission Zone rules be modified to allow vintage cars to still enter the centre of Ghent. The protest caused numerous traffic jams and left behind a strong smell of fuel in some areas.