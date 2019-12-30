Improvement in air quality during 2019

According to initial figures on air quality that have been released by the Inter-Regional Environment Cell (Ircel), concentrations of a number of pollutants fell in 2019. The pollutants who concentrations were measured and found to have fallen were particulate matter, nitrogen and ozone.

Ircel’s Frans Fierens told VRT News that “The fall is good news for our health because these three substances have a direct impact.

Over the past 20 years air quality has gradually improved, although the improvement had stagnated somewhat in recent years. However, things have improved again this year.