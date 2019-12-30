Investigation launched into possible attempted abduction at Winter Wonders

The mother of a 6-year-old boy reported to police that two men had tried to abduct her son. She told the Brussels Local Police Service that the incident had happened while the boy was skating. A man aged around 20 is alleged to have taken the boy by the hand had led him to the edge of the rink where he picked him up in an attempt to pass him over the railing to a second man.

When the boy’s older sister (aged 10) began crying loudly and started to pull the men, he fell on the floor and both children were able to skate to their mother, who alerted the police. The Brussels Judicial Authorities Spokesman Denis Goeman told the press agency Belga that a preliminary investigation has been opened into the incident.