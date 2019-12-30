Only limited disruption to bus and tram services

It is currently still unclear as to how much disruption will be caused by the industrial action that will continue until Friday. Speaking on Monday morning De Lijn’s Spokeswoman Sonja Loos told journalists that “Across Flanders some drivers have not turned up for work and so there are some busses that aren’t running”.

Meanwhile, De Lijn’s Ine Pieters says that most bus and tram services are running in Antwerp and Ghent, but here and there some services have been cancelled. De Lijn advises its customers to check its website for up to the minute information on cancellations.

ACOD had issued a strike notice covering the period between 30 December until 3 January. The impact of the action will vary from area to area. It is still unclear what the effect will be on New Year’s Eve