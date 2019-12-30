Smoke detectors, roof insulation and double glazing obligatory and disposable cups banned from 1 January

From 1 January 2020 smoke detectors will become obligatory in all residential properties in Flanders. Since 2013 smoke detectors have been obligatory in all rented properties and all newly-built homes. This is now being extended to cover all homes in the five Flemish provinces. The extension of the rule to cover all properties has come about due to the relatively high number of fatalities in house fires in our region.

However, no checks will be carried out to ensure that the rule is being respected and the presence of smoke detectors will also not become a condition for being able to get fire insurence.