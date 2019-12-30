Suspected burglars rescued from the River Scheldt

It was at around 4:30am on Monday that the police received an emergency call to attend an incident in the Lange Vlierstraat in the historic centre of Antwerp. In all probability by chance they came across two men that were run away from something or someone. A police chase ensued. The chase ended at the quayside next to the River Scheldt.

Sven Lommaert of the Antwerp Local Police Service told journalists that "Our people saw how one of the two jumped into the water and tried to swim to the other side. However, he had to turn around half way. When he got out of the water he was suffering from exposure. A little way on we found the second suspect. He too was completely soaked”.

A search of the area found a bag containing tools that could be used to break into a property concealed under a car. Further investigation should ascertain whether the men had actually broken in anywhere. Both men will be question once they have finished their hospital treatment.