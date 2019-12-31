Limburg’s new wolf is a female

After having received a tip from a member of the public foresters working for the Nature and Woodland Agency found a series of paw prints in a nature reserve at Oudsbergen in Limburg province. As the paw prints were found in an area known to be inhabited by the wolf August, the foresters called in the assistance of specialists from the Nature and Woodland Research Institute.

They confirmed that the paw prints were from a wolf. Moreover they could say with near certainty that the paw prints had not been made by August as there was a clear size