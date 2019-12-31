Limited disruption on the busses and trams, party bus services will run

Those wishing to leave the car at home in order to enjoy a New Year’s Eve drink need not worry. De Lijn’s Ine Debruyne told VRT News that “We expect that there will be little or no disruption to party bus services tonight”.

However, in Ghent and Antwerp some services have been scrapped. “A few services have been cancelled on the Antwerp tram network. It is also the case that people in Ghent need to be aware that there will be no services that operate from depots in the city between about 8 or 9pm and 11:15pm”.

For the very latest “real-time” information passengers are advised to consult De Lijn’s website or the company’s app.

Just as on Monday, the disruption to services today is limited "Like yesterday the impact can be felt most in towns with the exception of in West Flanders and Limburg where all services are running normally”, Mr Debruyne explained.

The ACOD’s strike notice covers the whole week from Monday 30 December until Friday 3 January.