Show featuring drones to replace New Year firework display in Bruges

The Mayor of Bruges Dirk De fauw (Christian democrat) told VRT Radio 2 West Flanders that every effort has been taken to ensure that the show passes safely. In order to be able to fly drones wind speeds may not exceed slight.

This shouldn’t be too much of a problem today as the weather forecast is favourable. The drones will fly over an area that has been sealed off near het he city’s concert building. This should ensure that no one would be injured if anything went wrong with one of the drones.