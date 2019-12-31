The fans have voted: Eden Hazard and Tine De Caigny are the national teams’ players of the year

Tine De Caigny play a big role in the Red Flame flawless qualification campaign for the Women’s European Football Championships. The 22-year scored 7 times in Belgium’s four qualifying group victories. 5 of her 7 goals were in Belgium’s 6-0 thrashing of Lithuania.

The “Devil of the Year” Eden Hazard need no introduction. Arguably one of the world’s best footballers, Hazard is the fans’ favourite for the third consecutive year. He has played a pivotal role in Belgium’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign. In the 8 games that he has played for his country this year Eden Hazard has scored 5 goals himself and provided the passes that resulted in one or another of his Red Devils scoring a further 7 goals.