What will be cheaper and what will become dearer from 1 January 2020?

Those that rent their homes from social housing associations in Flanders will see the way in which the amount of rent they pay is calculated change from 1 January 2020.

In future the amount of rent charged will be calculated based on three criteria: the market value of the property, the total income of those living in the property and factors related to the energy efficiency of the house or flat.

Most tenants will only see modest changes in the amount they have to pay. However, in some extreme cases rents will rise by 400 or even 600 euro/month.