130,000 people used Brussels public transport on New Year’s Eve

The evening was not without incident though. A 21-year-old man that is in Belgium illegally was stabbed in the leg in a fight in front of the Beekkant metro station in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek at around 2:10am. He sought sanctuary in the station. The station was cordoned off while police carried out an investigation and search of the area where the stabbing took place.

MIVB also reports that one of its trams had its windows smashed in the city centres, two metro carriages were daubed with graffiti at the Erasmus Metro Station in Anderlecht and a bus shelter was trashed in the centre of Ukkel.