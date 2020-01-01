2019 fourth warmest year on record
Despite its three summer heatwaves 2019 was only the fourth warmest year since records began in 1833. The average temperature at the KMI’s Ukkel (Brussels) weather centre in 2019 was 11.5°C.
The warmest year since records began is shared between 2014 and 2018. Then the average temperature was 11.9°C. The third warmest year on record was 2011 in which the average temperature at the Ukkel Weather Centre 11.6°C. 2019 had the same annual average temperature as 2007.
There were a lot of hours of sunlight in 2019. The sun shone for a total of 1,757 and 30 minutes. This is 200 hours more than in an average. 2019 was the 5th sunniest year on record.
Rainfall was pretty much average with a total of 798.6mm of rain falling over 182 days.
December was a relatively warm month with average temperatures of 5.9°C.