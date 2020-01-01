2019 fourth warmest year on record

The warmest year since records began is shared between 2014 and 2018. Then the average temperature was 11.9°C. The third warmest year on record was 2011 in which the average temperature at the Ukkel Weather Centre 11.6°C. 2019 had the same annual average temperature as 2007.

There were a lot of hours of sunlight in 2019. The sun shone for a total of 1,757 and 30 minutes. This is 200 hours more than in an average. 2019 was the 5th sunniest year on record.

Rainfall was pretty much average with a total of 798.6mm of rain falling over 182 days.

December was a relatively warm month with average temperatures of 5.9°C.