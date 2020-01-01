Customs to tighten checks on fruit containers at the Port of Zeebrugge
Customs at the West Flemish port are to tighten checks on containers transporting fruit from South America. The news that checks are to be tightened comes from the Mayor of Bruges Dirk De fauw (Christian democrat). The decision to tighten checks on containers carrying fruit from South America comes in the wake of the discovery in Suriname of 855kg of cocaine in a container bound for Zeebrugge last Friday.
The cocaine was concealed behind a false ceiling in the container.
Speaking on Wednesday, Mayor De fauw told journalists that "Checks have been tightened at the ports of Amsterdam and Antwerp and so we now think that traffickers will try and take their chances at smaller ports such as Zeebrugge”.