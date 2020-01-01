Mist puts dampener on Bruges drone show

The city authorities in Bruges had decided to stage the drone show as it was an animal-friendly alternative to a fireworks display. Animals such as cats, dogs and horses often suffer anguish due to the loud bangs made when fireworks are set off.

Due to the technical issues the show lasted just a couple of minutes. The Mayor of Bruges Dirk De fauw (Christian democrat) told journalists that “The countdown was a success, but afterwards the drones started to swerve back to their bases. It’s a shame because there were a lot of people on ‘t Zand and everything had worked perfectly during the test flights.

The show cost a total of 25,000 euro. "We will have to discuss the final price. The two people that thought up the drone project will now make an evaluation. We were planning to continue working with them for the next few years”, Mr De fauw added.